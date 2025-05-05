In South Africa, the annual sequence of public holidays – including Good Friday (April 18), Family Day (April 21), Freedom Day (April 28), and Workers’ Day (May 1) – often leads to extended periods of reduced occupancy in facilities across various sectors. These quieter times, while offering employees much-needed rest, present unique challenges for facilities management. With fewer people on-site, potential issues such as equipment malfunctions or security breaches may go unnoticed, emphasising the critical need for automated and proactive facilities management systems. ​

“Extended periods of low occupancy can unmask underlying issues within a facility,” notes Mandla Msweli, Chief Operating Officer at Broll Integrated Facilities Management (Broll IFM). “With fewer people around, dormant or hidden faults are often revealed. Implementing smart technologies and automated monitoring ensures that we maintain optimal operations, even when buildings are less populated.”

This scenario underscores a broader trend in South Africa’s built environment: the shift towards intelligent, integrated facilities management solutions that not only respond to immediate challenges but also anticipate and mitigate potential risks.​

Regulation as a Catalyst for Outsourcing

The Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) No. 85 of 1993, along with the South African National Standards (SANS 1752:2017), set clear mandates for safe, healthy, and functional workplaces. These laws require organisations to maintain systems and assets that ensure the safety and well-being of all occupants. Failing to do so can result in severe financial and legal consequences.​

Moreover, government-driven initiatives such as the Public Works Facilities Maintenance Policy (2019/2020) stress the importance of condition monitoring, asset performance, and proactive maintenance. These policies have propelled public entities – and increasingly, private businesses – to seek out experienced IFM providers who can guarantee compliance through systematised, forward-thinking operations.​

“Facilities managers today are not just caretakers – they’re compliance officers, sustainability drivers, and operational strategists,” notes Msweli. “That’s why our clients turn to us – to simplify the complex.”​

Smart Technology Meets Strategic Oversight

A recent independent survey revealed that 59% of businesses have successfully reduced operational expenses and gained a competitive edge through outsourcing facilities management. This shift toward external service partners is also fuelled by the rise of intelligent, tech-enabled management systems.​

Broll IFM’s Integrator Delivery System offers a connected ecosystem of services. From predictive maintenance to IoT-based monitoring and energy management, this platform enables seamless integration with client systems, consolidating multiple services under one streamlined contract.​

“By entrusting non-core activities to experts, companies can streamline operations and allocate resources more effectively,” adds Msweli.​

The result? Lower operating costs, improved asset life cycles, enhanced user experience, and better compliance tracking.​

From Reactive to Proactive: Culture Change in Facilities

In markets like South Africa, infrastructure development often outpaces facilities maintenance. Broll IFM is actively changing that narrative by embedding teams into client cultures – adapting to the unique demands of each site while shifting operations from reactive firefighting to proactive planning.​

“Our track record shows that we move facilities from 80% reactive maintenance to 80% planned, proactive care,” says Msweli. “This doesn’t just prevent breakdowns – it builds resilience.”​

This philosophy reflects Broll IFM’s belief that while technology enhances efficiency, it’s the human touch that drives meaningful change. Their diverse client portfolio, ranging from State-owned facilities and private multinationals to industrial zones and educational campuses – demonstrates their adaptability and industry-specific focus.​

Driving Excellence in a Complex Environment

Facilities management in South Africa isn’t just about keeping the lights on. It’s about navigating an increasingly complex ecosystem of infrastructure, compliance, sustainability, and technology. By blending people, processes, and platforms, companies like Broll IFM are not only reshaping facilities – but redefining the future of the built environment.​

“We’ve positioned ourselves as a leader in capability and expertise in emerging markets,” says Msweli. “Because delivering safe, sustainable, and smart facilities isn’t optional anymore – it’s essential.”​

