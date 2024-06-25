Muscat: Temperature was seen approaching 50 degree Celsius in Hamra Ad Duru station in Al Dhahirah Governorate on Sunday, 23, 2024.

According to the data showed by Oman Meteorology, Hamra Ad Duru station in Al Dhahirah Governorate has recorded 48.9 degree Celsius as the highest temperature among all the weather stations in the Sultanate of Oman in last 24 hours, followed by Sunaynah station in Al Buraimi Governorate with 48.6 degree Celsius and then Fahud station in Al Wusta Governorate with 48.1 degree Celsius .

While Al Buraimi station in Al Buraimi Governorate has recorded 47.7 degree Celsius , 47.4 degree Celsius in Ibri station, Al Dhahirah Governorate and 47.1 degree Celsius in Zamaim.

