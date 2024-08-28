Muscat: Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion yesterday received Bogdanov Alexei, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade in the Republic of Belarus.

The meeting, held at Invest Oman lounge, reviewed the bilateral cooperation.

It also highlighted indicators of inter-trade growth and means of augmenting trade and investment exchange.

The meeting looked into means of facilitating shipment methods, as well as boosting exports and imports in various fields of joint interest.

Further, the visiting delegation went on tour of Invest Oman lounge.

During the tour they were briefed about the services and facilities offered by the lounge to those interested in investing in the Sultanate of Oman. They were also introduced to prominent opportunities in various economic sectors in Oman.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

