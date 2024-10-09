Muscat: In a remarkable major operation that proves Asyad Group’s capabilities and leadership in transforming logistics in Oman, Asyad has cemented its position as a regional logistics powerhouse with the successful completion of a complex trimodal shipment for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). This achievement highlights the company's ability to handle complex projects and showcases its commitment to delivering exceptional logistics solutions.

This extensive logistical integration, encompassing the seamless end-to-end handling and transportation of a gas turbine weighing over 200 Ton gas turbine from Port of Antwerp in Belgium to Port of Duqm, showcases Asyad‘s unparalleled project management and technical capabilities in breakbulk operations for mega projects.

Juma Al Maskari, Director of Asyad Logistics services, emphasised Asyad's dedication to meeting the unique requirements of its clients. "Our collaboration with PDO exemplifies our ability to tailor our services to specific needs," he stated. "As the leading logistics provider in the region, we are committed to connecting businesses to new opportunities and expanding their global reach."

Asyad Group has built a robust international network with Oman at its core strategic global presence. A key asset in this network is the state-of-the-art cargo terminal at the Port of Duqm. Its strategically located facilities, at the crossroads of trade between India, MENA, and Europe, enable Asyad to deliver resilient logistics solutions to the global marketplace.

The Group plays a pivotal role in creating In-Country Value (ICV) by supporting local businesses, contributing to the success of key national projects and driving sustainable growth within Oman. Further, through its global logistics networks, Asyad seamlessly connects businesses globally, enhancing the speed and efficiency of deliveries within Oman and beyond.

