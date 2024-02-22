Muscat: The Oman Meteorology office on Thursday has issued a weather alert indicating the arrival of a trough of low pressure over the Sultanate of Oman starting Sunday evening and persisting for several days.

Expect scattered rains with occasional thundershowers in Musandam, coastal areas of Oman Sea, and possibly extending to Al Hajar mountains.

Moderate sea conditions along western Musandam and Oman Sea coasts, waves reaching 1.5 - 2.5 meters.

Southeastern wind activity along Arabian Sea coast may cause dust and reduced visibility in desert areas.

Residents urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions during this weather event.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

