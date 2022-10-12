Muscat- Oman Airports has signed an agreement with Vanderlande Industries BV for the operation and maintenance of baggage handling and boarding bridge systems at Muscat International and Salalah Airports, for a period of 6 years.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Ayman bin Ahmed bin Sultan al Hosani, CEO of Oman Airports, and Mr. Patrick Verhoeven, CEO of Airports EMEA at Vanderlande.

Saud bin Nasser al Hubaishi, vice president of Muscat International Airport and acting chief of operations at Oman Airports, said: “At Oman Airports, we are constantly working to improve services at our airports by searching for the latest and most operational programs to ensure the best levels are reflected in a seamless experience for all travelers making use of Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport.”

Al-Hubaishi added: “Due to the busy activity at Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport throughout the year, we at Oman Airports are working to keep up with this growth by offering our finest services to all flyers and airport users. This is to ensure they have a pleasant experience, and that their arrival and departure, and their receipt of their personal luggage is a smooth and efficient process. This agreement, therefore, supports the provision of services and maintenance at our airports by a global company with extensive experience in managing, operating, and maintaining baggage handling systems and boarding bridges."

The Vice President of Muscat International Airport and Acting Chief of Operations at Oman Airports further explained: “Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport are undergoing a radical change in terms of user experience, which is laying the foundation for long-term operational excellence, and for the prioritizing of the health, safety, and security of all our valued passengers and employees. Oman Airports continues to develop all its operational processes by providing world-class airport operating systems, and by implementing the highest safety standards supported by the latest smart, innovative solutions – thus enhancing the confidence, safety, and security of our passengers."

Al Hubaishi also explained that the Baggage Handling System includes strap belts for return trip luggage, as well as strap belts for luggage coming to Muscat. Larger luggage regulations are also in place, including two departure packing straps and two transfer packing straps. The contract also includes the servers for baggage handling systems – including servers for sorting systems, servers for CCTV systems, and servers for monitoring and control systems.

Patrick Verhoeven, CEO of Airports EMEA at Vanderlande, expressed his pleasure at the signing of this agreement with Oman Airports. He stated that the company is confident with the goals adopted by Oman Airports to provide the best services to passengers through Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport will be achieved – especially in light of the growth in the number of tourists and passengers in Oman as a result of its strategic location and its abundant tourist resources, as well as the increase in the number of airlines operating through these Omani airports throughout the year.

Vanderlande Industries BV was originally founded in 1949 and now has more than 6,500 employees worldwide. The company specializes in manufacturing, installing, operating, and maintaining baggage handling systems, in addition to warehouse management and operation/shipping systems.

The company operates at approximately six hundred airports, including the World's Top 12 Airports, which include London Heathrow Airport, Amsterdam International Airport, Istanbul International Airport, Orlando Airport, and Hong Kong International Airport.

In the Middle East, the company operates in several airports, including Muscat International Airport, Salalah Airport, Jeddah International Airport, Bahrain International Airport, Medina International Airport, and Cairo International Airport.

