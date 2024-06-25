Muscat – Oman Air has been named Best Airline Staff in the Middle East at the Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards.

The prestigious accolade was accepted by Con Korfiatis, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, during a ceremony celebrating the awards’ 25th anniversary in Windsor, UK. It’s the seventh time Oman Air has earned the title.

“Oman Air’s consistent success in this category underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering a service-oriented culture that is deeply rooted in the rich traditions of Omani hospitality. I am extremely proud of the Oman Air family, both on board and on the ground, for proving time and again their relentless dedication to service excellence and their commitment to deliver an unmatched guest experience at every touchpoint,” said Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are considered one of the most prestigious in the industry, with travellers across the globe taking part each year in the world’s largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the winners.

