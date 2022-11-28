Oman Air has introduced Super Saver, a brand-new category of Economy Class fare that offers greater choice and more value than ever. Designed for those who travel light, the low-cost option allows passengers to opt for no check-in baggage while enjoying savings of up to 20 percent on tickets and a 7kg of carry-on baggage allowance.

Available exclusively on the airline’s website and mobile app, Oman Air’s Super Saver fares are competitively priced, making them the perfect option for budget-conscious travelers or for those who are taking short trips and don’t require much baggage.

Meanwhile, guests can purchase a variety of add-ons including extra baggage, preferred seat selection, and airport lounge access, to make their journey even more seamless and comfortable.

"Oman Air recognizes that every passenger has varying travel needs, which is why we have created a suite of new airfares that empowers them to pick and choose their flight options as it suits them," said Umesh Chhiber, Senior Vice President - revenue, retail & cargo.

“Each fare type offers customers specific benefits, as well as options to purchase additional services and amenities that vary based on the type of fare selected. It’s all part of our commitment to offering our guests the best possible value while maintaining our standing as a full-fledged premium carrier with award-winning service and warm Omani hospitality.”

In its new Economy Class fare redesign, the airline now offers four branded fare types, each with varying degrees of product features and costs. A level up from the Super Saver fare is the Economy Lite, which offers carry-on baggage of up to 7kgs and check-in up to 30kgs.

Meanwhile, Economy Smart and Economy Prime offer all of the above, along with greater discounts on add-ons, generous frequent flyer program miles, free seat selection, and more customized travel itineraries.

Availability of the Super Saver fare is limited.

