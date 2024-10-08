The Urban October conference launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning on Monday saw the signing of several agreements for Sultan Haitham City in the presence of HH Sayyid Taimour bin Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO).

More than 80 agreements worth RO 186 million were signed at the conference, which will also present investment opportunities in Sultan Haitham City, revealed Dr Mohammed bin Ali al Muttawa, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Urban Planning.

He also said that the Greater Muscat Structure Plan is awaiting final approval, following which it will enter the implementation stages.

During the conference, six partnership and cooperation agreements were signed as part of the first phase of Sultan Haitham City, with a total value exceeding RO 70 million. Additionally, an agreement was signed for the fifth package to establish networks for electricity, water, sewage, irrigation, broadband, telecommunications, and district cooling services, with an investment value exceeding RO 82.7 million. The project, to be completed within 24 months, will be implemented by Towell Infrastructure Company.

For the fourth package of the city, an agreement was signed to construct main roads, tunnels, and culverts with an investment value of RO 63.2 million. This project, awarded to Sarooj Construction Company, is set to be completed in 30 months. Furthermore, an agreement was signed to build three transformer stations (11/33 kV) within the sixth package, covering an area of 7,500 square metres in districts 6, 8, and 9 of Sultan Haitham City, with an investment value exceeding RO 6 million. The project will be carried out by Al Faniah Oman Company within 15 months.

Oman's future

As part of Urban October, the Basmat competition will be launched at Sultan Haitham City, aligning with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's vision of involving youth and encouraging their innovative and creative contributions to shaping Oman’s future. The competition aims to engage youth in creating diverse imprints in architecture, arts, technology, environment, culture and society in Sultan Haitham City, which is envisioned as a city for all and a legacy for the future.

HH Sayyid Taimour inaugurated new neighbourhoods in Sultan Haitham City. This included the launch of Al Nuha Neighborhood (A13), developed by Tibiaan Real Estate on an area of over 58,000 square metres, comprising 116 residential units with an investment value exceeding RO 13.4 million.

The conference focuses on six main themes, which feature more than 40 papers presented by prominent local and international experts in urban planning and related fields. Moreover, it will host over 60 local and international speakers and showcase successful global experiences in urban planning.

The first day of the conference addressed the theme of 'Engaging Youth in Planning,' highlighting the importance of early investment in involving youth in urban planning to contribute to the creation of a better urban future. It also discusses the role of architectural competitions in developing youth skills and competencies.

The second theme addressed the topic of 'Recreation in Cities.' This theme included papers that emphasise the role of recreation in making cities vibrant, the emotional connection between space and cities, and the importance of creating lively places within urban environments.

An exhibition, featuring 40 pavilions that showcase models of future projects, including Sultan Haitham City, the Khuwair Downtown project, and the Muscat Structural Plan, along with comprehensive residential community projects, was held on the occasion.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).