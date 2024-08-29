Muscat – In ongoing efforts to support the fisheries sector, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) is implementing a RO4mn investment programme to develop the fishing port in Seeb in collaboration with the private sector.

An official from the ministry informed that work is underway in partnership with the private sector to implement a comprehensive investment plan for an additional 18,904sqm of Seeb port. The RO4mn project is set to be awarded in December 2024.

The port covers an area of 1,278,868sqm and includes various government and service facilities, such as the Fish Quality Control Department of MAFWR, maintenance workshops for boat and ship engines, three 35m floating docks, and a 145m fixed dock to unload fish. Additionally, the port features a fish farming project with floating cages, covering 152.15 hectares, aiming to produce 5,000 tonnes in its first phase.

The market within the port is 7,052sqm and includes a wholesale sales hall, a retail fish sales hall with 60 display and 33 cutting tables, a café, a sea-view restaurant, 12 shops, an ice storage room, a cold storage room, a fish freezing room, administrative offices, a brokerage office, and a multi-purpose hall.

The port is designed to provide services to fishermen and visitors, boost investment, enhance revenue, and improve infrastructure for the fisheries sector. It aims to increase fish production and ensure high-quality fish products.

Investments in the port has reached RO17.6mn, while revenue from its projects exceeds RO126,000.

H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, recently visited Seeb fishing port when he emphasised the importance of the ongoing development and operational efforts to enhance the growth of the fisheries sector.

