The State of Kuwait has affirmed that the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) constitutes "corner stone" of the world security and disarmament as well as nonproliferation of mass destructions arms.

The renewed declaration was made by Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam, the head of the State of Kuwait delegation participating in the first session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), scheduled from July 31 to August 11 2023, at the Vienna International Centre in the Austrian capital.

Ideal avenue to rid human race of nuclear arms' scourge is through ensuring their non-proliferation and total disposal as soon as possible, in line with the sixth term of the treaty, Ambassador Al-Fassam said in his address to the session.

Al-Fassam said the State of Kuwait dedicates utter concern for all issues related to disarmament, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and ensuring peaceful usage of nuclear energy; these issues constitute three fundamentals of the NPT.

He renewed Kuwait's principled and unwavering stand towards these subjects, its absolute adherence to the relevant international treaties and conventions as well as its advocacy of the necessity to boost and maintain these accords.

The State of Kuwait, he continued, has affirmed necessity of attaining the global status of the the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), facilitating its implementation as soon as possible and that is through its endorsement by the states that have not done so particularly those that possess nuclear arms.

The State of Kuwait, through his statement, affirmed its adherence to the establishment of a Middle East free of nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction, in line with of Resolution of 1995 convention for revising the NPT and outcomes of the identical conferences held in 2000 and 2010.

The 1995 resolutions, upon which the treaty has been indefinitely extended, has to remain effective until attaining its objectives, Ambassador Al-Fassam said, adding responsibility of executing the resolutions hinges on all states parties of the NPT particularly those that has nuclear arsenals, Also in this respect, he affirmed necessity that Israel join the NPT and subject all its nuclear installations to the IAEA examination.

Ambassador Al-Fassam expressed regret that the latest two conferences for reviewing the treaty lacked consensus on the final outcome, re-affirming that Arab States continued to push for clearing the Middle East of the nuclear arms and the weapons of mass destruction according to the UN General Assembly Resolution 73/546.

The State of Kuwait has applauded the holding of the first session of the conference for establishment of the nuclear-free region in November 2019 under Jordan's chairmanship, the second and third sessions in 2021 and 2022.

Al-Fassam affirmed states' right to use nuclear power for peaceful purposes.

He also emphasized "we are in bad need for affirming credibility of the treaty and maintaining its effectiveness," hoping that the sessions would be capped with consensus and resolutions affirming the non-proliferation option for sake of the globe's peace.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).