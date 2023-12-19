Segregating waste and collecting recyclable trash are some of the things residents can easily do for the environment. But, often, the question is — where should recyclables be deposited and where do they go?

Taking up the challenge of diverting waste from the landfills, a UAE startup has come up with a smart solution. The Abu Dhabi-based tech company Nadeera has deployed bins that can communicate and trash bags with QR codes for tracking.

More than 50 of these smart bins have put up in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — mainly in communities across JLT, JVC, Marina and Dubai South among others.

“These are smart bins with a chip in them," Rabih El Chaar, founder and CEO of Nadeera, told Khaleej Times. This means those looking to dump non-recyclable trash won't be able to open them.

"It's an access-control bin. If somebody is walking by with a bag of general waste, they cannot open it and throw waste in it and contaminate our recyclables. In addition to that, it has, sensors in them. So whenever the bin is full, it will signal to us to come and pick it up," El Chaar explained.

COP28 success

Through its QR-code-equipped bags, the team recorded more than 10 tonnes of recyclables that were collected from the site in the first 10 days of the event.

“In terms of reducing emissions, many people do not really associate recycling with emission generation. For every ton of recyclables that is diverted from the landfill, it is equivalent to 3.5 tonnes of CO2 emissions that would have been emitted if you had to extract virgin material and manufacture these plastics, aluminium, paper and cardboard again. So it's a significant amount of reduction of CO2 emissions. So, it's kind of a low-hanging fruit in combating global warming and reducing emissions to do that,” El Chaar said.

Held from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, COP28 was the most sustainable COP ever held, thanks to efforts put by the authorities, organisers and companies such as Nadeera.

