Meteorology Department expects hot weather daytime in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hot daytime with slight dust at places , the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added, warning of expected strong wind with high sea.Wind inshore will be westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 -15 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places at times.Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 06 - 16 KT, reaches 25 KT.Sea state inshore will be 01- 03 FT, rises to 04 FT. Offshore, it will be 02 - 04 FT, rises to 08 FT at times.Visibility inshore will be 05 - 09 km. Offshore, it will be 05 - 10 km.