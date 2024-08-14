MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, represented by the Directorate General of Fisheries Resource Development, unveiled a programme to enhance artisanal fishing in Oman.

According to the Ministry, the programme, which is part of a broader five-year plan to develop the fishing industry, aims to empower artisanal fishermen by boosting their production and marketing capacities. In addition to enhancing their skills, increasing fish production and local supply, and boosting the income of artisanal fishermen.

The programme will equip fishermen with modern fishing equipment, devices, and technologies, such as new fishing boats, fish detection devices, GPS devices, electric winches, boat engines, and ice boxes for fish preservation. The programme will also include training to enable the fishermen to use the new devices and technologies.

Artisanal fishing accounted for 88 per cent of total landings as of March 2024, according to preliminary statistics from the National Center for Statistics and Information. Furthermore, the amount of landed fish through artisanal methods reached 193,054 tonnes, representing a 11 per cent increase from the previous period in 2023.

As of March 2024, the total value of landed fish in Oman through various methods amounted to RO 147.308 million.

The fisheries and aquaculture sector have been identified as a key component of achieving economic diversification in Oman, according to Vision 2040.

In 2021, the fishing industry was valued at RO 292 million, according to data from Oxford Business Group, and is expected to generate 8500 direct jobs and attract RO 450 million worth of investment by 2025. Furthermore, the sector plays a crucial role in enhancing food security in Oman, which is another pillar of Vision 2040.

In 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, signed over RO 60 million worth of agreements for food security projects within the fisheries industry. Including a project for fish development, a shrimp farming project in South Al Sharqiyah, and a fish farming initiative in Musandam.

Additionally, the Ministry revealed that the number of fish factories in the Sultanate of Oman reached 114 by the end of 2023.

