Muscat – Travellers at Muscat International Airport can now pay for parking more easily and efficiently, thanks to a new QR code system. The innovative feature allows users to simply scan the QR code printed on their parking ticket with their mobile phones, streamlining the payment process and reducing the need for cash transactions or queues at payment kiosks.

This new contactless solution offers a convenient alternative for those looking to save time at the airport, particularly during busy periods. Passengers can expect a quicker, more seamless experience when handling their parking fees.

The introduction of this service highlights Muscat International Airport’s commitment to enhancing customer convenience by leveraging modern technology.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

