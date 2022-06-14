Mubasher Group is launching 'Du-Crypto', a digital currency trading platform in the MENA region, on Thursday to enable customers and investors to trade on all cryptocurrency pairs with low trading fees.

The new platform will offer its services across 76 countries to help traders to securely invest in all types of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin.

Through Mubasher Crypto Academy, the new platform will also educate and provide different levels of beginners with analytical, news, and educational services to raise their awareness of investing and exploring opportunities in digital currencies.

Therefore, Du-Crypto cooperates with Mubasher.info, owned by Dubai-based Global Financial Media, to present news and educational content and teach Arab investors the digital currency trading mechanisms.

Source: Mubasher

