ATS Travel, a leading travel management company, has announced an agreement with Payhound, a fully regulated crypto payment solution provider, to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for all its services.

This marks a significant milestone in the Middle East's travel industry, making ATS Travel the first large-scale travel management company in the region to adopt cryptocurrency for both corporate and leisure travel transactions.

Under this arrangement, ATS Travel's clients, many of whom are high-net-worth individuals from across the Middle East, will now have the flexibility to pay for a wide range of travel services, including airline tickets, luxury travel, holiday packages, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Exhibitions, and Events) services, and more, using leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

This collaboration is the first of its kind for a company of ATS Travel's scale and prestige in the Middle East, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

The implementation of crypto payments is expected to significantly enhance the customer experience by providing seamless, instant, and secure payment options while eliminating the delays and costs typically associated with traditional banking methods.

Payhound, headquartered in Malta, is one of the first regulated entities in the space to provide these services, offering businesses a secure and efficient way to accept digital currencies for their products and services.

Khaled Ghubash, Managing Director of ATS Travel, expressed excitement over the proposed partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to be the first travel management company in the Middle East to integrate cryptocurrency payments into our services, once done. This arrangement with Payhound reflects our commitment to offering cutting-edge services that meet the evolving needs of our clients, particularly in a region where cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise.”

Ghubash added, “By offering cryptocurrency payment options, we are not only meeting the demands of high-net-worth individuals and businesses but also positioning ourselves as leaders in an industry that is moving rapidly toward digitalisation. We expect this to open new avenues for business and strengthen our relationships with our clients.” -TradeArabia News Service

