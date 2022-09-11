Moody's GCC Summit will take place at Dubai’s Ritz-Carlton on 13 September 2022 after a two-year break, Moody's announced.

The summit presents an opportunity to explore the forces driving credit markets and discover how the GCC region is advancing.

"This is a flagship event, bringing together experts on everything from corporate credit and the finance sector to the impact of geopolitical turmoil, decarbonization and deglobalisation," said Managing Director, EMEA Emerging Markets Commercial and Regional Management, at Moody's, David Aldrich.

Business leaders and senior analysts will offer credit insights and identify important trends and risks as they assess performance and growth across sectors.

The event’s agenda includes corporate financing trends in the GCC, investment priorities for the year, cross-border debt issuance, and sovereign credit, among others. Furthermore, there will be a close look at how environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments are impacting the GCC, including green bond and Sukuk issuance.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).