MoL, Qatar takes part in ILO forum on future of labour, youth

The Ministry of Labour (MoL) participated in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) forum on the future of labour, youth and social justice held in Armenia. HE the Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani, represented the MoL in the forum. The participation in this forum came in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its strategy that determines the needs and priorities of young people, as well as engaging them in decision-making processes and ensuring their inclusion in making and achieving the development.The event was co-organised by the government of Armenia and ILO, and focused on the future of labour and young people, in addition to exploring the challenges and opportunities in the age of technological evolutions and crisis. Attended by ranking representatives from various countries, it discussed avenues to promote constructive dialogue on how to create decent, inclusive, and sustainable job opportunities to ensure social justice and highlighted the state-of-the-art orientations and innovations in the field of labour and employment.