MoL, Qatar takes part in ILO forum on future of labour, youth

The event was co-organised by the government of Armenia and ILO

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 20, 2023
The Ministry of Labour (MoL) participated in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) forum on the future of labour, youth and social justice held in Armenia. HE the Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani, represented the MoL in the forum. The participation in this forum came in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its strategy that determines the needs and priorities of young people, as well as engaging them in decision-making processes and ensuring their inclusion in making and achieving the development.
The event was co-organised by the government of Armenia and ILO, and focused on the future of labour and young people, in addition to exploring the challenges and opportunities in the age of technological evolutions and crisis. Attended by ranking representatives from various countries, it discussed avenues to promote constructive dialogue on how to create decent, inclusive, and sustainable job opportunities to ensure social justice and highlighted the state-of-the-art orientations and innovations in the field of labour and employment.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

