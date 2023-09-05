Muscat – The Ministry of Health (MoH), in collaboration with Syreon Research Institute and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, launched a training course on Health Technology Assessment (HTA) at Intercity hotel, Muscat on Monday.

The course is facilitated within an e-learning platform, through which trainers and participants exchange discussions and feedbacks. The launch of the programme by the Directorate General of Medical Supplies under MoH was held under the auspices of H E Dr Saeed Harib al Lamki, Undersecretary for Health Affairs in the ministry. A number of directors general and heads of the Pharmacy sections of the ministry also attended the programme.

According to officials, 50 medical and assistant medical personnel registered for the course. The course has been designed to support studies on health economics and data-based decision-making in the field of healthcare in addition to analysing procurement requests and developing pricing systems for medicines and medical supplies.

The most important topics covered during the course were HTA in Medicine and Health Supplies, Medication Pricing Basics, Analytical Basis for Decision-Making, Introduction to Economic Feasibility, as well Health Care Financial Controls, Public Health and Health Laws, and Tests Results of Patients’ Reports.

The Health Technology Assessment Course has been conducted following the successful completion of the first part, which was focused on building capacities of the health practitioners in HTA (Specialised Medicines) as accredited by the Oman Medical Specialties Board.

