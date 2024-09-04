The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources has responded to social media reports on damages to some fishing boats in some coastal villages due to the impact of tropical condition Asna.

The Ministry said that it is aware of the fishermen’s demands and that a company specialized in implementing consulting work has been selected to design the establishment of breakwaters or ports in several areas, including Coastal areas including Al Dafah, Al Suwaih, and Ruwais.

The ministry affirmed its constant concern for the safety of sea-goers, fishermen, and their property in tropical conditions by following up on the latest weather bulletins issued by the Civil Aviation Authority.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

