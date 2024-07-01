Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan has emphasized the critical need to identify and overcome all obstacles hindering the implementation of the new passenger terminal project (Terminal 2) at the Kuwait International Airport, reports Al-Qabas daily. In a statement following her meeting with the President of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Humoud Al-Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah, Minister Al-Mashaan discussed the progress of the project. She highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the infrastructure and operational capabilities of the airport and called for developing effective solutions to accelerate the pace of work.

The meeting also covered topics related to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Interior, the General Fire Force, and the monitoring of government performance. Minister Al-Mashaan stressed the commitment of all parties to address issues relevant to their respective departments. This meeting is part of a series of regular meetings she holds to ensure the timely delivery of the new passenger terminal project and resolve outstanding issues with external parties with the required quality. She explained that the relevant authorities are working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority to overcome any obstacles and support the continuous progress of this vital project, which is a key component of the plan to develop national infrastructure and strengthen the economy.

“We are determined to work cooperatively and intensively to ensure the completion of the new passenger terminal, which will significantly improve the passenger experience and expand our capabilities to accommodate the expected increase in air traffic,” she added. Minister Al-Mashaan emphasized that this project reaffirms the commitment to developing the civil aviation sector, which plays a vital role in supporting the country’s economic growth. She concluded by stressing that the project is not only important for the aviation sector but also part of a broader strategy to modernize and expand national infrastructure, highlighting the ministry’s dedication to achieving these crucial goals

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

