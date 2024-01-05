The Middle East job market has become significantly more competitive according to 72.9% of survey respondents, while 18.6% see a slight increase in competition.

The job market is witnessing a significant shift as professionals display a growing willingness to relocate for better career prospects, said Bayt.com, the Middle East’s #1 job site, which released the results of the Middle East Career Insights Poll 2023, providing key insights into the preferences and experiences of professionals in the region.

A majority of respondents (62.2%) are willing to relocate anywhere, showing a high level of mobility within the region. Meanwhile, 21.5% are willing to relocate within the Middle East, and 12.2% state that they would only consider relocating for exceptional opportunities.

Relevant skills

Job seekers need to equip themselves with relevant skills and stand out from the competition to secure lucrative career opportunities. Regarding upskilling and further education, 80.1% of professionals expressed a high interest in advancing their careers through these means, while only 1.4% show a lack of interest. When it comes to professional networking, employment-focused social media platforms emerge as the leading platform, with 79.5% of respondents using them to enhance their network. Online Networking Groups and Industry Conferences were also mentioned, at 7.1% and 3.6% respectively.

According to the poll, 74.4% of respondents believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace is important when considering a job opportunity, highlighting the significance of diversity and inclusion in organisations across the Middle East.

"Workplace diversity is not just a buzzword; it is a fundamental pillar of successful organisations in the Middle East,” said Ola Haddad, Director of Human Resources at Bayt.com. "Awareness is growing, and Mena professionals are recognising the inherent value of diverse and inclusive workplaces. Survey results confirm that embracing diversity helps to create an environment that fosters innovation and drives success."

Job market aspects

The survey sheds light on various aspects of the job market, including job search strategies, loyalty to current employers, work-life balance assessment, and more.

When it comes to staying updated about industry-specific job openings and trends, 55% of respondents rely on job search websites, making them the most popular source of information. On the other hand, 15.6% attend professional networking events, while only 3.7% depend on industry-specific publications.

The poll findings indicate that career growth opportunities and work-life balance are key factors in employee loyalty in the Middle East. When it comes to factors that make professionals loyal to their current employers, career growth opportunities (29.8%) and work-life balance (24.4%) are among the top priorities. Competitive salary (21.1%) and positive company culture (20.4%) also play significant roles in attracting employee loyalty. Employers who prioritise these aspects can enhance employee satisfaction and retention.

Work-life balance

In terms of work-life balance, 45.1% of professionals rated the balance offered by their current employer as excellent, while 33.6% considered it to be good. Only 4.1% believe their employer provides a poor work-life balance.

Finally, the survey revealed the top challenges facing job seekers in the Middle East today. 36.6% believe that lack of suitable job opportunities is their main hurdle, followed by 24.2% who highlighted visa and work permit issues.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).