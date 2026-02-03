Most major Gulf stock markets edged higher in early ‍Tuesday trading ‍as investors shifted their attention to corporate ​earnings, while also weighing U.S.-Iran tensions.

Iran and the U.S. ⁠are expected to restart nuclear talks on Friday in ⁠Turkey, officials ‌from both sides told Reuters on Monday. Trump also warned that with large ⁠U.S. warships moving toward Iran, "bad things could happen" if the sides fail to reach a deal.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.2%, ⁠helped by a 1.9% rise ​in ACWA Power and 0.6% increase in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

The kingdom's ‍economy grew 4.9% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, according ​to government estimates, bolstered by strong growth in non-oil activities and increased oil production.

Oil related growth surged in the quarter, up 10.4% as output ramped up in the latter half of the year.

Dubai's main share index added 0.4%, with toll operator Salik Company rising 1.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, ⁠the index advanced 0.8%, with ‌ADNOC Distribution putting on 1%, following a sharp rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

The Qatari index ‌eased ⁠0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 0.6%.

