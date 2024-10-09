Meydan Free Zone hosted the “Corporate Tax and Compliance Summit” on 8th and 9th October 2024, bringing together distinguished experts and industry leaders to address critical corporate tax and compliance topics relevant to all UAE Free Zones.

Under the theme “All Questions Answered”, the summit offered an invaluable platform for knowledge sharing and networking.

The first day featured two sessions, beginning with a Corporate Tax discussion moderated by Shiraz Khan from Al Tamimi Group. Speakers included Sadeq Khatib from the Dubai Department of Finance, who discussed Corporate Tax Guidelines for Free Zones; Liam Purcell from Aurifer, who presented on Corporate Tax Technicalities in Free Zones; and Nirav Shah from FAME Advisory, who provided insights into corporate tax practices.

This was followed by a Compliance session, also moderated by Shiraz Khan, featuring Khalid Suhail Alzaabi, Senior Specialist-National Risk Section, addressing key compliance challenges; Sachith Shkarbatyuk from KPMG, who discussed compliance frameworks; and Alia Noor from Ahmed Alagbari, showcasing Sherlock’s Holmes Greatest Case: Mastering UAE Compliances.

The summit continued on the second day with a session on corporate tax, where Sadeq Khatib and Liam Purcell provided in-depth insights into key tax topics. The second session on tax compliance featured Shamseer Purayil, Anti-Money Laundering Specialist at the Ministry of Economy, and Sachith Shkarbatyuk, who discussed the most recent regulatory developments, best practices, and principles for ensuring effective tax compliance and adherence to the law.

Attendees engaged in lively Q&A sessions following each presentation, facilitating dynamic discussions and a deeper understanding of the complex topics covered.

Mohammad Bin Humaidan, Director of Meydan Free Zone, said, “Hosting the Corporate Tax and Compliance Summit has been an invaluable opportunity to unite thought leaders and practitioners. We aim to empower businesses with the knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s regulatory landscape.”

Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, added, “We are proud to have hosted this significant event. The insights shared here will undoubtedly support the growth of companies operating within UAE Free Zones.”

The summit also included an exhibition that highlighted leading service providers in corporate tax and compliance, resulting in impressive participation and engagement from attendees.