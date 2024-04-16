Social media
Meteorology Department warns of thundery rain, strong wind in Qatar

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 16, 2024
Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, and heavy thundery rain associated with blowing dust at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report; warning of thundery rain, strong wind and poor horizontal visibility at times.

Offshore, the weather will be cloudy with heavy thundery rain at times, the report added; warning of thundery rain and strong wind with high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly - northwesterly at a speed of 20 to 30 KT, gusting to 40 KT with thunder rain.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly - southeasterly at a speed of 22 to 32 KT, gusting to 40 KT with thundery rain, and shifts to northwesterly by evening.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 3 - 6 km/1 km or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft. Offshore, it will 8 - 11 ft, rising to 14 ft with thundery rain.
