DOHA: The Department of Meteorology hasissued a cautionary notice, advising residents and sailors alike to brace for adverse weather conditions. In its daily weather report, the department highlighted the likelihood of strong winds and reduced visibility in certain areas.

In the coastal regions, temperatures are expected to range from moderate to relatively hot during the daytime, accompanied by occasional episodes of slight dust to blowing dust. The warning emphasized the potential hazards posed by the anticipated strong winds, which could lead to poor horizontal visibility in some locales.

Offshore, the weather outlook remains unsettled, with scattered clouds and intermittent haziness forecasted. The report underscored the presence of strong winds and rough seas, urging marine operators to exercise caution.

According to the department's analysis, inshore wind speeds will range from 10 to 20 knots, occasionally gusting up to 30 knots. Similarly, offshore wind patterns are expected to vary between northwesterly and northeasterly directions, with speeds ranging from 8 to 18 knots and gusts reaching up to 28 knots.

Visibility measurements are anticipated to be between 4 to 9 kilometers inshore, with potential reductions in certain areas. Offshore visibility is projected to range from 5 to 8 kilometers.

Sea conditions are predicted to be choppy, with inshore waves reaching heights of 1 to 3 feet, rising to 5 feet intermittently. Offshore, wave heights are expected to be between 3 to 5 feet, occasionally surging up to 9 feet.

In light of these forecasts, residents and maritime operators are advised to remain vigilant and heed safety advisories issued by local authorities.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor developments closely and will provide updates as necessary to ensure public safety and well-being in the face of changing weather patterns.

