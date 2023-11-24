Social media
Meteorology Department warns of strong wind, high sea tonight: Qatar

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 05 to 15 knot

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 24, 2023
Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Friday will be scattered clouds to partly cloudy and relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be scattered clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly 05 to 15 knot.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly 12 to 22 knot gusting to 28 knot at times.
Visibility will be 05 to 09 kilometers.
Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 5 feet at times. Offshore will be 3 to 7 feet rises to 9 feet at times.
