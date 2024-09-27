Social media
Meteorology department warns of strong wind, High sea expected today in Gulf

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places at times

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 27, 2024
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hazy at first, becomes slightly dusty at times, and host daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be slightly dusty at places at times, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea at northern and northwestern areas.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 7- 17 KT, gusting to 22 KT at northern and northwestern areas at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 4 ft at times; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 7 ft at northern and northwestern areas.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4 - 9 km.
