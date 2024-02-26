The Meteorology Department has issued a cautionary advisory for the weather conditions expected on Monday. In the inshore areas, daytime temperatures are anticipated to be moderate, accompanied by scattered clouds and a likelihood of light rain in the northern region. The nights will be relatively cold. The department warns of the presence of strong winds in certain locations during the day.

Offshore, the weather is expected to feature scattered clouds with a chance of light rain. The advisory further emphasizes the potential for strong winds and high sea conditions in offshore areas.

In the inshore regions, the wind is forecasted to be northwesterly, ranging from 8 to 22 knots and occasionally gusting to 28 knots during the day. The wind speed is expected to decrease to less than 10 knots by night. Offshore, the wind is projected to be northwesterly, ranging from 12 to 22 knots, with occasional gusts reaching up to 32 knots.

Visibility in inshore areas is expected to be between 4 to 9 kilometers, while offshore visibility is forecasted to be in the range of 5 to 10 kilometers.

Regarding sea conditions, inshore areas are expected to experience waves between 2 to 5 feet, whereas offshore areas may see waves ranging from 3 to 7 feet, rising to 10 feet at times. Residents and seafarers are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions in light of these weather warnings.

