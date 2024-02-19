DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has cautioned residents about the weather conditions expected on Monday, revealing that inshore areas will experience mild to relatively cold temperatures. There may be slight dust to blowing dust at certain locations and times, with nighttime temperatures dropping significantly.

The daily weather report highlights the likelihood of strong winds in the northern areas initially. Offshore conditions are expected to be generally fine, although the report includes a warning of strong winds and high seas.

Inshore, the wind is forecasted to be northwesterly at 18 to 18 knots, increasing to 25 knots in the northern areas initially. Offshore, the wind is projected to be northwesterly at 15 to 25 knots, occasionally gusting to 35 knots.

Visibility in inshore areas is expected to range from 5 to 10 kilometers, or even less at times. Offshore visibility is forecasted to be 5 to 10 kilometers. The sea state in inshore areas will range from 3 to 5 feet, while offshore it is expected to be 4 to 8 feet, occasionally rising to 12 feet.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Qatar Tribune