DOHA: Wednesday's inshore weather is expected to begin with misty to foggy conditions in some areas, gradually giving way to moderate clouds and colder temperatures by night, according to the latest report from the Department of Meteorology. The report highlights a potential challenge of poor horizontal visibility in certain locations initially.

Offshore conditions are predicted to be hazy to misty initially, with scattered clouds. Inshore winds will start as variable, less than 5 knots, shifting to northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knots. Similarly, offshore winds are anticipated to be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knots.

Visibility concerns are noted in the early hours, with expected ranges of 3 to 8 kilometers or even less than 1 kilometer in certain places.

The sea state is projected to be 1 to 3 feet inshore and 2 to 4 feet offshore, providing a comprehensive overview of the maritime conditions for the day.

