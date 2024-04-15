Muscat: Oman’s National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center has issued a heavy rainfall alert for tonight and tomorrow, commencing at 10 p.m. Monday and lasting until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Weather Office, the forecast predicts heavy thunderstorms accompanied by strong downdraft winds and hail over the governorate of Musandam, with expected rainfall ranging between 50 and 150 mm.

Additionally, rainfall amounts between 30 and 120 mm are anticipated over the governorates of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, North Al Batinah, and Al Dakhylia. Varied intensity rain is expected over the governorates of Muscat, South Al Batinah, South Al Sharqiya, and North Al Sharqiya, as well as the northern parts of Al Wusta governorate, potentially leading to flash floods. There are also chances of isolated rain over Dhofar governorate.

In light of these forecasts, the Civil Aviation Authority advises the public to take precautions during thundershower rain, refrain from crossing Wadis (Flashfloods), avoid low-lying areas, and abstain from sailing during the alert period.

Alerts

* Heavy Thundershowers with Hail:Ranging between 30 and 150 mm, potentially causing flash floods.

* Strong Downdraft Active Winds: Speeds ranging from 15 to 45 knots (28 - 83 km/h).

* Rising Sea State: Along Musandam governorate and Oman Sea coasts, with heights ranging from 2 to 3 meters.

* Reduction in Horizontal Visibility: Expected during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Sunday’s flash floods has risen to 15, with Civil Defence and Ambulance teams recovering the body of a missing school student. Earlier, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) found the body of a missing woman. Authorities have recorded 15 deaths, including 5 citizens and 10 students, as a result of vehicles being swept away in a wadi in Samad Al-Shaan, in addition to an expatriate. The search is still ongoing for two others.

