DOHA: Brace yourselves for challenging weather conditions as the Meteorological Department issues a cautionary advisory for Wednesday. In the inshore areas, daytime temperatures are expected to remain moderate with occasional dust in certain locations, accompanied by relatively cold nights, as outlined in the department's daily weather report.

Offshore regions are anticipated to experience intermittent cloud cover, with the report emphasizing the likelihood of robust winds and heightened sea activity. In the inshore vicinity, northwesterly winds are predicted at speeds ranging from 9 to 19 knots, with occasional gusts reaching 29 knots during the daytime. Offshore areas will witness northwesterly winds at speeds between 15 to 25 knots, gusting up to 35 knots intermittently.

Visibility in the inshore zones is projected to range between 4 to 9 kilometers, while offshore areas will experience visibility in the range of 5 to 10 kilometers. Sea conditions in the inshore regions are anticipated to reach heights of 3 to 5 feet, while offshore areas may experience sea states ranging from 4 to 8 feet, surging to 12 feet periodically. Residents and marine operators are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions in light of these challenging weather conditions.

