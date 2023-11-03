DOHA: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for adverse weather conditions along the coast and at sea, with the possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds.

Until 6 o'clock this evening, coastal areas may experience low horizontal visibility, light fog, and drizzle in some areas initially. The weather on the coast is expected to be cloudy with scattered rain, possibly thundery, and intermittent dust in certain regions.

Meanwhile, at sea, the weather is predicted to be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, with potential thunderstorms at times.

The winds on the coast are expected to blow from the northwesterly direction at speeds ranging between 7 and 17 knots, possibly reaching 35 knots during thunderstorms. At sea, the northwesterly winds will vary between 12 and 22 knots, occasionally gusting up to 29 knots.

Horizontal visibility along the coast is anticipated to range between 4 and 8 kilometers, dropping to as low as 2 kilometers in specific areas during the initial phase. At sea, visibility will fluctuate between 4 and 8 kilometers but may decrease to 3 kilometers or less during thunderstorms.

The wave height along the coast is expected to be between 2 and 4 feet, occasionally rising to 5 feet. On the open sea, waves are projected to range between 3 and 7 feet, potentially reaching 9 feet during periods of thundery rain.

The highest expected temperature in Doha today is 33 degrees Celsius. Residents and sailors are urged to exercise caution and stay updated on weather conditions, especially if planning any maritime activities.

