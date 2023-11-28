DOHA: The Qatar Meteorology Department has issued a cautionary weather report, predicting challenging conditions in both inshore and offshore areas until 6pm on Tuesday.

In the inshore regions, residents can expect misty to foggy conditions at first, with intermittent cloud cover and relatively high daytime temperatures. The Meteorology Department has issued a warning regarding poor horizontal visibility in some areas initially and anticipates the onset of strong winds during the daytime.

The wind direction is expected to shift from southeasterly to southwesterly at 3 to 12 knots initially, becoming northwesterly at 2 to 22 knots, with gusts reaching up to 30 knots in certain locations.

Offshore, the weather forecast includes occasional clouds with an advisory of strong winds and high sea conditions expected by the afternoon. The wind direction will start as southeasterly to southwesterly at 3 to 13 knots, later changing to a northwesterly direction at 18 to 25 knots by afternoon.

Visibility in inshore areas is predicted to be between 4 to 8 kilometers or less initially, while offshore visibility is expected to range from 5 to 9 kilometers.

Sea conditions are anticipated to be relatively calm initially, with inshore sea states ranging from 1 to 2 feet. However, the report warns of a significant increase to 5 feet in the afternoon. Offshore, sea states will start at 2 to 3 feet, rising to 5 to 8 feet in the afternoon.

Residents and maritime users are advised to stay informed about the changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions. Boaters and fishermen are particularly urged to exercise caution due to the expected strong winds and high sea conditions in the offshore areas.

The Meteorology Department will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary to ensure the safety of the public and those engaging in marine activities.

