Muscat: Work will be prohibited at construction sites and open areas between 12:30 p.m to 3:30 p.m during the next three months from June till August 2024 due to high temperatures in the Sultanate of Oman.

A statement issued online by Ministry of Labour said:"The Ministry of Labour alerts business owners to the necessity of adhering to the “midday work stoppage policy” on construction sites and open areas with high temperatures, during the next three months (June, July, August) from (12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)."

