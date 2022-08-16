Abu Dhabi – Manazel has suffered net losses attributable to the owners of AED 42.68 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, lower than AED 71.94 million in H1-21.

Revenues plunged to AED 45.34 million in the January-June 2022 period, versus AED 62.29 million in the year-ago period, according to the income statements.

The basic and diluted loss per share decreased to AED 0.02 in H1-22 from AED 0.03 in H1-21.

Last year, the net profits attributable to the shareholders of Manazel edged down to AED 20.45 million, compared to AED 22.50 million in 2020.

