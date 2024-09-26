Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman will be affected by a weather condition (low pressure) during the period between September 29 and October 1.

There are chances of cloud formation over the coastal and mountainous areas of Dhofar Governorate leading to rainfall of varying intensity early next week, in addition to the possibility of some rains over the Al Hajar Mountains, which may lead to the flow of wadis.

Oman Meterology said it is following up on expected weather conditions and developments.

Observer Web Team