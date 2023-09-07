DOHA: The Ministry of Labour has released the monthly statistics report for August 2023, highlighting the key statistics and numbers from the nation's labour sector.

The statistical bulletin showed that the ministry received 4,430 applications for new recruitment, 3,651 applications were approved, and 779 applications were rejected, while the total number of requests to modify the profession reached 3,909 applications, 3,847 were approved and 62 were rejected.

According to the bulletin issued by the ministry on Wednesday, the number of applications for the renewal of a work permit in the year amounted to 11,700 applications; 11,241 applications were approved and 459 applications were rejected, while the number of applications for special work permits reached 878, including 529 for the renewal of a permit, 98 applications for a new issuance and 251 cancellations.

In terms of inspection visits to labour recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin showed that the ministry carried out 169 inspection tours on recruitment offices, 166 of which ended without recording observations, and two of them were warned to remove the violation.

During the month of August, the Labour Inspection Department carried out intensive inspection campaigns to monitor the extent of establishments' compliance with the laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the labour market in the country, with a total number of inspection visits of 4,675 in various regions, resulting in an alert to 624 companies to remove the violation, while the number of reports of controlling violations against companies reached 359.

With regard to labour complaints, the statistical bulletin showed that the Department of Labour Disputes received complaints from the establishments' workers against the establishment with about 2,720 complaints, of which 863 complaints were settled, 23 of which were referred to the labour dispute settlement committees, and 1,834 complaints remained under the procedure. The Labour Disputes Department also received 98 reports from the public and all of them were resolved.

According to the monthly statistical bulletin regarding the labour dispute settlement committees, the number of cases referred to the dispute settlement committees during the past month reached 23 cases, and the total number of decisions issued by the labour dispute settlement committees reached about 133 decisions, and the total number of decisions that are still under procedure reached about 289 decisions.

The statistical report indicated that the Labour Relations Department received approximately 71,398 submissions for employment contract authentication. Out of these, 71,093 were accepted, and 305 were turned down. Furthermore, there were 6,717 requests for labour secondment, of which 3,582 were approved and 3,135 were denied.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

