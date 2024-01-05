Muscat: The Ministry of Labour signed a cooperation programme with Oman College of Health Sciences (OCHS) to groom 109 job seekers in various health specialties.

The programme was signed by Sayyid Salim Musallam Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour for Human Resources Development and Dr. Fahd Mahmoud Al Zedjali, Dean of OCHS.

Further, the programme lasts for one year and the graduates will be employed after completing the programme’s requirements.

On the sidelines of signing this programme, the OCHS announced 89 job vacancies in various specialties.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

