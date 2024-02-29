The Ministry of Health announced the allocation of five marine health centers to provide medical services to travelers, sailors and workers in the seaports of Kuwait at all times around the clock. According to a press release issued by the Ports and Borders Health Department of the Ministry of Health’s Public Health Sector, the five centers are the Zour Port Health Center, the Doha Port Health Center, the Shuwaikh Port Health Center, the Ahmadi Port Health Center and the Shuaiba Port Health Center.

These centers will provide First Aid services, urgent care for emergency cases, and preventive services such as necessary vaccinations, to protect society from diseases that may come from abroad. They will also provide health monitoring services at sea, issue or renew health forms and permits, and meet the requirements of international health regulations, such as issuance of an exemption certificate for a ship from sanitary surveillance, a marine health declaration form, an international certificate of vaccinations form, and a form granting a ship clearance of passage.

