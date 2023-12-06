In a significant development, Anwar Al-Hamdan, the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, presided over a crucial meeting with Assistant Undersecretaries at the Ministry earlier today.

The focal point of the meeting was the comprehensive discussion of the Ministry’s plan for the upcoming academic year. Deliberations encompassed a meticulous examination of all necessary preparations to surmount challenges, enhance the educational process across its diverse components, and closely monitor the requisites of the educational sector. The objective is to facilitate these needs in collaboration with various Ministry sectors, adhering to a well-thought-out timeline.



Key topics on the agenda included the operational plan for the establishment of new schools, encompassing assessments of their administrative and educational requirements. Additionally, the meeting addressed the scrutiny of private contracts governing the operation of these new educational institutions.

Present at the meeting were prominent figures within the Ministry, including Hessa Al-Mutawa, the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Public Education; Dr. Salman Al-Lafi, the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Special and Specific Education; Maryam Al-Anazi, the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development and Activities; Eng. Muhammad Al-Khalidi, the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Facilities and Planning; Amina Al-Jaber, the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Legal Affairs; Faisal Al-Jutaili, the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs and Administrative Development; and Sultan Al-Mishaal, the Superintendent of Examinations and Student Affairs.



This strategic gathering aimed to pave the way for a well-coordinated and proactive approach to shaping the educational landscape for the coming academic year, ensuring a robust and effective learning environment for students across the Ministry of Education.

