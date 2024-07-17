KUWAIT-- The Nursing Services Department organized on Tuesday a training course, "Training nursing Officers," in cooperation with the University of Toronto in Canada to develop the vision of Nursing Services Department in the Health Ministry.

The five days training course was presented by the visiting Samar Sami at the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization (KIMS), where 26 participantS from the head faculty attended the course.

The head of the nursing services Dr. Eman Al-Awadhi tackled during the opening speech the vision and mission of the administration, programs and future plans in the field of training, stressing the keenness of the Nursing Services Administration to hold training courses on an ongoing basis with the aim of advancing the nursing sector, which reflects positively on the quality of health services provided.



She added that the course aims to train the largest possible number of nursing personnel in various specialized fields to develop clinical and technical skills and enhance health communication skills, management and leadership skills. (end) mar.gaa

