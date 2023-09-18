Official data showed that the total exports of crude oil from 5 Arab countries to the United States of America amounted to 141.041 million barrels, worth 10.078 billion dollars, during the first seven months of 2023, reports Al- Al-Seyassah Daily The five countries are the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Libya, Kuwait, and the Emirates. According to data from the US Department of Commerce, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia came at the top of the list of the five countries in terms of the highest exports, as the value of its oil exports amounted to $6.63 billion, at about 81.525 million barrels, while it exported $946.11 million during last July with a quantity of 12.16 million barrels.

Iraq came second with oil exports amounting to 47.15 million barrels, with a value of 3.44 billion dollars, while the value of exports for the seventh month of the current year amounted to about 424.97 million dollars, with a quantity amounting to 5.992 million barrels. In third place come Libyan oil exports to America at about 7.301 million barrels, worth $627.45 billion, and during its seventh month, it exported 608,000 barrels worth $53.188 million.

Kuwait’s oil exports to America ranked fourth, with the number of its exports reaching 3,634 thousand barrels in the same period, worth $279.73 million, and the number of its exports reaching 819,000 barrels in July, worth $67,906 million. The UAE ranked last, which did not export oil to America during the months of May, June, and July in 2023, while the total UAE oil imports before these two months since the beginning of the year reached 1.427 million barrels, worth 123.169 billion dollars.

