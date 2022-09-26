Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al- Sabah on Friday underlined the strategic partnership and historic friendship with the United States. His remarks came during his participation in GCC foreign ministers meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sideline of the 77th UN General Assembly here.

The meeting also discussed the sturdy GCC-US relation and strategic partnership, cooperation on political, economic and security levels, as well as confronting mutual challenges, as Secretary Blinken renewed his country’s commitment to the Arabian Gulf’s security and stability. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s FM met his counterparts from Brunei and Algeria. The meetings took place on the fringes of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session on Saturday here. Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Al-Nasser met separately with Brunei’s Dato Erywan Yusof and Algeria’s Ramtane Lamamra.

The ministers discussed bilateral relations and recent developments on the international front alongside issues of mutual interest. The Kuwaiti top diplomat also received Secretary General of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al-Yahya. Sustaining Kuwait’s partnership within the DCO as a founding member, as well as exchanging expertise and building IT and digital economy capabilities were amongst issues addressed during the meeting. Also, Kuwait’s FM received his Rwanda counterpart Vincent Biruta on Saturday. The ministers discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser attended the ministerial meeting of the Group of 77 and China on Friday. The meet centered on ways of facilitating cooperation between members, mainly on topics listed on the General Assembly’s agenda, including climate change, energy and food security, global economy, and a path to implement sustainable development goals. The Group of 77 at the United Nations is a coalition of 134 developing countries, designed to promote its members’ collective economic interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the United Nations.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Al-Sabah also took part, along with his peers from GCC, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, and Yemen, in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The meeting focused on further developing Arab-US relations, reviewing the outcomes of the Jeddah Summit for Security and Development, and alliances to promote regional and international peace and security. Sheikh Dr. Ahmad then met with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Radman, where bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and latest regional and international developments were discussed.

In the meantime, Kuwait’s FM took part on Friday in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia. The meeting, which was held on the fringes of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session in New York, discussed the strategic relations that bind the six-nation regional bloc with Moscow, and means to enhance the two sides’ partnership alongside international developments. Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser also received his Nicaragua counterpart Denis Moncada on Friday. The ministers discussed bilateral relations and recent developments on the international front alongside issues of mutual interest. Kuwait’s FM met on Wednesday with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Marzouk. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties, ways to enhance those ties between the two friendly countries, and latest regional and international developments. , (KUNA)

