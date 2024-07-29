KUWAIT-- The Meteorological Department declared on Sunday that the country is currently under the grip of the seasonal Indian low depression coupled with unsteady northern and northwesterly winds triggering dust.

Yasser Al-Bloushi, the head of the maritime forecast division, said in a statement to KUNA that the gales would persist in the coming hours until Monday.

The winds speed is forecast to reach 55 km per hour and peak at 60-65 km/h, coupled with low visibility, particularly as of tomorrow, Al-Bloushi said.

Visibility today reached a record level in the northwestern region of Jal-Liah, recording 400 meters and ranged between 1,500 and 2,000 m in residential regions and some coastal areas, he added.

The persistent northerly and northwesterly winds along with the hot, dry conditions, drop of horizontal visibility are expected to continue to prevail, Al-Bloushi forecast, warning sea goers to abstain from venturing into the choppy waters amid the high waves reaching 5-6 feet.

He also advised motorists and people suffering from allergy to refrain from venturing outdoor, also noting that the strong winds brought sand showers to the land roads.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).