Kuwait - Sources at the Public Authority for Manpower have confirmed that the Labor Affairs Sector is conducting monthly monitoring of salary payments and bank transfers for expatriate workers in the private sector, as part of efforts to ensure timely wage disbursement and protect workers’ rights.

Officials said the Authority continues to track compliance by companies and employers closely, stressing that delays or irregularities in salary payments will result in strict legal measures, including potential suspension of company files.

The sources emphasized that workers’ wages are considered a “red line,” in line with directives from First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef and follow-up from PAM Director General Eng. Rabab Al-Osaimi, adding that enforcement remains a top priority despite regional challenges.

They further noted that under Article 57 of Kuwait’s Private Sector Labour Law (Law 6/2010), employers with five or more workers are required to transfer wages directly to employees’ bank accounts and submit proof to the Authority.

The Authority warned that non-compliant companies may face temporary suspension as a precautionary measure, which will be lifted automatically once salary payment conditions are met, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding workers’ rights and enhancing Kuwait’s international labour standards reputation.

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