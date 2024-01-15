It is important to promptly notify your bank upon discovering any unauthorized withdrawals from your account. In collaboration with the Public Prosecution and the Kuwait Banking Association, Criminal Security has initiated the process of receiving reports on financial fraud. Reports are accepted around the clock from all local banks.

The General Department of Criminal Investigation under the Ministry of Interior has initiated an online helpdesk “Aman” to tackle cases of financial fraud and money laundering. In collaboration with the Public Prosecution and the Kuwait Banking Association, this initiative runs continuously, providing avenues for the submission of fraud reports. Local banks’ financial departments swiftly respond to these reports, promptly freezing funds captured from the victims’ accounts.

From 7/12/2023 to 9/1/2024, the Chamber addressed numerous complaints, totaling 285 reports with an estimated sum of (495,973,933) KD. Swift measures were taken to freeze these funds in preparation for recovery.

The Ministry of Interior urges individuals who experience unauthorized debit or transfers from their accounts to promptly contact their respective banks and report the incident without delay.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

