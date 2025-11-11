RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Ali Al-Yahya at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, they reviewed the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries. They also discussed matters of common interest.

Following the meeting, the ministers co-chaired the third meeting of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council, which aims to strengthen relations between the two countries. This meeting builds upon the fruitful outcomes of the meetings of the committees emanating from the Council during their activities throughout 2025.

At the outset of the meeting, Prince Faisal expressed appreciation for the efforts exerted by both sides to ensure the success of this meeting, which embodies the depth of the fraternal relations and close ties that bind the two countries and their peoples. On his part, the Kuwaiti minister expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality and the efforts exerted by the Secretariat of the Council, and Kuwait's aspiration to host the fourth meeting of the Council in the future.

At the conclusion of the Council meeting, four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed. The first was a MoU for cooperation in the field of radio and television, signed by Saudi Assistant Minister of Information Abdullah Al-Maghlouth and by Kuwait’s Undersecretary at the Ministry of Information Dr. Nasser Ahmed Muhaysen. The second MoU pertained to the field of economics and planning, was signed by the Undersecretary at the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning for International Economic Affairs Eng. Rakan Trabzoni and Dr. Nimer Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil.

The third MoU was in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, signed by Vice President for Strategy and Institutional Excellence at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Dr. Ziyad Al-Rimi and by Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance Asil Sulaiman Al-Munaifi. The fourth MoU for cooperation was in the field of public-private partnerships. It was signed by the CEO of the Saudi National Center for Privatization Muhannad Basudan, and Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance Asil Sulaiman Al-Munaifi.

Those who attended the meeting include Saudi Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham Al-Falih; Assistant Minister of Media Dr. Abdullah Al-Maghlouth; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati; and Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid.

